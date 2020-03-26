Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri actress Monalisa spends self-quarantine period with best friend, shares happy pictures

Popular Bhojpuri actress turned television actress Monalisa shows her fans how to keep going and stay happy during these tough times. As the world grapples with deadly novel coronavirus, Monalisa aka Antaras Biswas took to social media to share some happy pictures with her best friend- a book. "Home Is A Shelter From Storms... All Sorts Of Storms ... #self #quarantine with my best friend #book #stayhome #staysafe #homesweethome", the Nazar actress wrote as she posted the pictures on Instagram today.

Monalisa currently portrays the role of an antagonist in the supernatural television show. Apart from this, she has also been roped in for another comedy show which will be aired on the national television show soon.

Apart from Bhojpuri movies, Monalisa has also worked in several languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She came into fame after getting married to her longtime boyfriend actor Vikrant on national television channel while a contestant of the reality show.

Earlier, Monalisa urged everyone to follow social distancing in the times of novel coronavirus outbreak. Monalisa shared a selfie with husband Vikrant Singh and wrote in the caption, "Stay Home, Be Safe, Stay Healthy.... #socialdistancing #letsfightcoronavirus"

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.