Intense and electrifying! Mahesh Babu reviews Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ hit the theatres on February 25. The action drama has been garnering praise and positive reviews ever since its release. It is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Recently, taking to his Twitter, superstar Mahesh Babu praised the chemistry between its lead stars and their respective presence in the film. The actor tweeted, "#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form… what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!"

He added, "#Trivikram's writing is sharp and brilliant as always... The best in recent times. Stunning visuals by @dop007.. one of my favourite lensmen!! Lastly, the music score by @MusicThaman haunts you and leaves you spellbound!! Sensational!! Congratulations to @saagar_chandrak @vamsi84 and the entire team!! @MenenNithya @iamsamyuktha_ @SitharaEnts."

Many from the Tollywood film industry including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar also showered love on the 'Bheemla Nayak' team.

In the movie, Rana, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana. Actor Murali Sharma's role is also established well. He is the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed character played by Pawan Kalyan.

Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.

