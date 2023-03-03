Bheed: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar delve into a unique black & white realm with upcoming movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Bheed

Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have been leaving the netizens intrigued by dropping many black and white images reminding them of the 1947 India partition. Now, they have put the speculations to rest. The pictures, which look from the 1947 India Partition are shockingly from the 2020 India Lockdown reminding similar times when people were uprooted from their homes. 12 years after the 84th Academy Award-winning French film ‘The Artist’, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha upcoming social drama Bheed is another feature film made completely in black and white.

Depicting the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

Anubhav Sinha speaking more about the film says, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

Bhushan Kumar says, "Bheed is a special film as it communicates the story of the toughest times people had to face just to reach their homes. It is a very important story and who better than Anubhav to direct it? The film has been shot in black and white as it depicts the struggle in our society that we often overlook. I'm glad that we are able to bring such an important story to our audiences with a unique cinematic experience."

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is going to be one of a kind, black-and-white film that speaks about the partition that our generation experienced in 2020. The audience is enthralled by this extraordinary idea of depicting the 2020 India Lockdown in black and white for the first time on the silver screen.

Directed by the master of telling real-life stories Anubhav Sinha, Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 24th March 2023.

