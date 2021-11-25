Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNDHAWAN Bhediya: Varun Dhawan looks fierce in the first look of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy 'Bhediya' is keenly awaited as it's helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik. The makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to the first look of the film that shook up the Internet. Varun's intense looking poster was shared not just by him but also is co-star on Instagram and the same was captioned, "#BHEDIYA A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook In cinemas 25 th November 2022." The announcement comes a day after the makers shared the motion poster from the film.

Have a look at their posts here:

Speaking about the motion graphic video, it reveals the film's title and catapults the excitement for the first look. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

It was shared by the two actors with caption reading, "(wolf) Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow."

he film, which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year, was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022. “Bhediya” is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after “Stree” and “Roohi” -- both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr X, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, has boarded the project which is touted as "an exquisite visual effects film". The studio is known for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar-nominated film “Love and Monsters” as well as the Emmy-winning series “Vikings”.

Talking about this collaboration, Vijan said the team is thrilled to have teamed up with Mr. X for “Bhediya”. “Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised ‘Bhediya’, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale,” Vijan, known for backing films like “Badlapur” and “Hindi Medium”, said in a statement.

Director Kaushik described “Bhediya” as a film with awe-inspiring imagery. “Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” he added.

The makers had earlier released the teaser of the film, which shows a man converting into a wolf, leading to speculations that "Bhediya" is a werewolf film. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak also round out the cast of the film.

“Bhediya” is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

-With PTI inputs