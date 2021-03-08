Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNICA_HEART Bhediya: Varun Dhawan climbs car atop to address fans as they interrupt shoot; Watch

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is currently shooting for the upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh was mobbed by his fans. A video of Varun has surfaced on the internet where he can be seen standing atop a car and appealing to his fans to let him resume shooting. He is surrounded by fans who are cheering for him.

In the clip, Varun can be heard telling his fans, "Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all)." He then appealed to them to maintain peace and let the Bhediya team resume shooting.

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, the film's teaser showed the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf.

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju.