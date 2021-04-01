Bhediya: Kriti Sanon tries to push Varun Dhawan into river in this hilarious viral BTS video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN_CRUSH15, KRITI SANON Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently in Arunachal Pradesh as they shoot for their upcoming horror comedy film, Bhediya. The actors are having super fun during the shoots and a recent behind-the-scene (BTS) video from the shooting of the film is proof of it. The BTS video which has surfaced on the Internet shows the actors shooting for a scene near a river.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kriti is seen standing behind Varun and pretending to be pushing the actor in the river. As Varun almost loses balance, Kriti holds him back. The actress is seen having a good laugh about it while Varun seemed pretty shocked. While it seems like a prank at first, the last bits of the video shows the entire scene being shot by the crew members. you can watch the video here:

The supernatural film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. "Bhediya" is said to be part of Producer Dinesh Vijan's 'horror universe'. It is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recently met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy "Bhediya", along with the film's unit. Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, "Bhediya", which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

