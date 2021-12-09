Bharti Singh pregnant? Are the actress and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first baby?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents. Going by the latest buzz, the duo is expecting their first baby in 2022. While Bharti and Haarsh have not confirmed, a report in HT claims that the comedian is in the initial phase of pregnancy. Lately, Bharti has been in the headlines for her 'fat to fit' transformation. She has lost more than 15 kilos in the last year through intermittent fasting. Rumours have it that the comedian lost weight in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

Bharti Singh is reportedly in bed rest and will continue to work after a while. A report in HT stated, " It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile."

Talking about Bharti Singh's reaction to the news, the actress did not deny the rumours. She told HT, "I won't deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly."

Bharti and Haarsh have been open about their plans of having a baby at the earliest. The duo has many times revealed that they are trying for a baby. They had tied the knot in 2017 and rumours about Bharti's pregnancy followed soon after.

On the work front, Bharti, along with Haarsh, has launched a new YouTube channel called 'Bharti TV'. Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Bharti Singh said, "After working in the Television and Entertainment industry, me and Haarsh wanted to touch base with our loyal viewers who look forward to seeing us every day. In the case of TV, there are some time restrictions as you can watch the particular show at the given time only, but now via YouTube our viewers can watch us at any time and anyplace."

The couple has previously co-hosted TV shows including 'Funhit Mein Jaari', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and were recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 where they promoted their YouTube channel. Bharti is also working in the comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.