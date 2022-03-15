Bharti Singh didn't realise she was pregnant for 2.5 months, says 'mote logon ka pata nahi chalta'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Highlights Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child

The couple announced their pregnancy on their YouTube channel

'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. Through a special Vlog, the couple announced that they are pregnant. Now, Bharti, who is all set to embrace motherhood, revealed how she first got to know about her pregnancy. The actress claimed that due to her weight, she didn't realise she was pregnant for 2.5 months. The news came as a surprise to the couple as they were not planning a baby at that time.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh revealed, "When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby."

Well, the to-be-parents are making sure to enjoy every moment of their beautiful new journey. Earlier, Bharti, who is currently hosting the talent reality show Hunarbaaz with Haarsh, said that she is feeling proud to be able to work during her pregnancy. She called herself 'India’s first pregnant anchor' and revealed that she aspires to normalise the concept of women continuing to work during pregnancy.

"This is my first day on shoot after being pregnant. I am excited and worried at the same time. You know how when you expect your family to support you, you expect how they would be like, ‘Yes, go. But be careful.’ Mine scared me off and asked me to be careful on the sets about tripping over, or slipping, or being accidentally hit by someone. Mothers tend to scare you. But I want to change people’s minds that you have to sit at home just because you are pregnant. I want to change everyone’s thoughts, including my mother’s," Bharti said.

Apart from Hunarbaaz, Bharti and Haarsh also recently launched the third season of their own celebrity adventure show 'The Khatra Khatra Show'.