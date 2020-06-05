Image Source : TWITTER/BHARAT Bharat turns 1: Fans celebrate Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's memorable chemistry

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has complete one year today. The film was one of the most loved films of the actor and gave a new identity to Katrina as viewers loved her acting in the film. Bharat was a yet another Eid gift to his fans and had become the highest-grossing Hindi film abroad. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat was Salman Khan's 14th film to cross the 100 crores at the box office. While Salman Khan sported different looks in a role that aged from a young guy to an old man in the story, Katrina played the role of Kumud Raina aka 'Madam Sir'.

After the success of the film, Salman Khan had said, "My validation comes from the box office collections that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn't make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film. II want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film"

As Bharat clocked one year, fans flooded Twitter with memories of the film. One Twitter user wrote, "An extraordinary journey of a man and a nation together.From casting to performances everything was perfect in #Bharat." Another said, "The chemistry between Katrina and Salman are undeniable. Their on screen romance doesn't need any kissing or bed scene, with just having fun dialogues and action, the romance already absorb." Check more reactions here-

#1yearOfBharat Aaja Doob Jaun tere aankhon ke ocean mein...slow motion mein 🔥🔥🔥 Cant wait to watch @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani in #Radhe ❤ — Aruna (@aruna_sk) June 5, 2020

The chemistry between Katrina and Salman are undeniable. Their on screen romance doesn't need any kissing or bed scene, with just having fun dialogues and action, the romance already absorb. #KatrinaKaif #SalmanKhan #1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/ngTrL3lqCP — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) June 5, 2020

The Journey of a man and a nation together. @BeingSalmanKhan

Total collection : 213 cr

Verdict : Superhit

Blockbuster Songs : slow motion, Chashani, Zinda hu mai.

One of the best film by @aliabbaszafar#Bharat#SalmanKhan#KatrinaKaif#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/lK9o5RDLh2 — Nikhil 🔝salman fan (@ek_tha_tigerrr) June 5, 2020

#1YearOfBharat ❤️❤️

Blockbuster film, & honestly enjoyed it so much! From the trailer u could tell a lot of was going on, but the movie was put together so well 🥰 eveything made so much sense! Thx for a great film @aliabbaszafar 😍#SalmanKhan & #KatrinaKaif #SalKat #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/aYoSitQ5pc — ❤️BeingFAREEN❤️™️ (@Fareen921) June 5, 2020

Some movies are not made for box office.

They are made for the audience.

Bharat is one of the best movie of Salman's carrier.

It's a beautiful journey of man and nation 🇮🇳.

Salman sported 5 different looks & killed in each one.

Masterpiece of Ali Abbas Zafar ❣️#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/vkbn2FmmXk — Most Wanted⛓️Krish (@krish_is_Devil) June 5, 2020

"Journey Of Man & A National Together"



Salman Khan's outstanding performance in Bharat best after sultan.



This Scene 🔥🔥🔥#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/gaSUsOE28q — Devil Is Back ᴿᴬᴰᴴᴱ (@DevilVirpal) June 5, 2020

