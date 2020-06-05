Friday, June 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Bharat turns 1: Fans celebrate Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's memorable chemistry

Bharat turns 1: Fans celebrate Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's memorable chemistry

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat was Salman Khan's 14th film to cross the 100 crores at the box office. While Salman Khan sported different looks in a role that aged from a young guy to an old man in the story, Katrina Kaif played the role of Kumud Raina aka 'Madam Sir'.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2020 12:38 IST
Bharat turns 1: Fans celebrate Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's memorable chemistry
Image Source : TWITTER/BHARAT

Bharat turns 1: Fans celebrate Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's memorable chemistry

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has complete one year today. The film was one of the most loved films of the actor and gave a new identity to Katrina as viewers loved her acting in the film. Bharat was a yet another Eid gift to his fans and had become the highest-grossing Hindi film abroad. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat was Salman Khan's 14th film to cross the 100 crores at the box office. While Salman Khan sported different looks in a role that aged from a young guy to an old man in the story, Katrina played the role of Kumud Raina aka 'Madam Sir'.

After the success of the film, Salman Khan had said, "My validation comes from the box office collections that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn't make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film. II want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film"

As Bharat clocked one year, fans flooded Twitter with memories of the film. One Twitter user wrote, "An extraordinary journey of a man and a nation together.From casting to performances everything was perfect in #Bharat." Another said, "The chemistry between Katrina and Salman are undeniable. Their on screen romance doesn't need any kissing or bed scene, with just having fun dialogues and action, the romance already absorb." Check more reactions here-

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X