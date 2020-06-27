Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUP JALOTA Bhajan singer Anup Jalota recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput at a concert 6 years back, watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and left fans devastated. The late actor passed away on June 14. Now, noted Bhajan singer remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a person who loved music and loved playing the guitar. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Anup Jalota talked about meeting the late actor at a concert six years ago where singer Hariharan was also present. Furthermore, he said Sushant Singh Rajput had requested him to sing a bhajan.

Anup Jalota, who was recently seen in Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok, said Sushant will be remembered the most for his performance in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Talking about the sad and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Anup Jalota said that his death is a huge loss to the industry and to the nation as a whole. "It's extremely sad that such an established actor had to go this way", said the singer.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family will set up a foundation in his name to support young talent in "areas close to his heart" such as cinema, science and sports. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF).

The family also announced its decision to turn the late actor's childhood home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar area into a memorial for his fans.

The announcements were made in a statement on his Terahvi (13th day of demise), where they have expressed this desire as a mark of keeping their beloved "Gulshan" alive in the hearts of his fans.

"Goodbye Sushant! The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars."

