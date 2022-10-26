Bhai Dooj 2022: Salman Khan to Shweta Bachchan, how Bollywood celebs are wishing their siblings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EKTARKAPOOR Salman Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan celebrating Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2022: Bollywood celebrities never lack behind to embrace the festivities. From Salman Khan to Shweta Bachchan, celebrities are sharing their bond with their siblings and netizens just can't get over the adorable photos and wishes they have been sharing on social media. Bhai Dooj, the festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, women pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers and perform Teeka ceremony. In many Indian regions, it's a ritual to treat the brothers with good delicacies.

See how Bollywood celebs are wishing their siblings

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans a happy Bhai Dooj.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan shared a cute picture with her brother Abhishek Bachchan on Bhai Dooj.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are the grandchildren of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. See how adorable they look.

Soha Ali Khan shared a heart-melting note and posted a video with her brother Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the post, 'Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come'.

Ekta Kapoor also shared a video with her brother Tushar Kapoor while celebrating Bhai Dooj.

The daunting actress Neena Gupta also took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans a happy Bhai Dooj.

Actor Kajol is making the most of the festive season with her family members. She posted pictures from her Bhai Dooj celebration at home and it’s all about spending time with close ones.

