Bhai Dooj 2021: Salman Khan-Arpita to Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima, know about these 'bhai-behen' jodis of B-town

Bhai Dooj 2021: The bond of a brother and sister is a very important part of one's life. From annoying each other to being protective, brothers and sisters will always be each other's best friends and the best enemies too. Your brothers/sisters are your first best friends, your first critics and your first encounter in understanding the opposite sex. Our B-Town celebs are no less when it comes to showering love on their beloved siblings. Have a look at some brother-sister jodis of Bollywood.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Soha and Saif Ali Khan might be the royals of Pataudi, but they are just like any other sibling pair. The brother-sister duo even went for a double date with their better halves, Kunal Khemu and Kareena Kapoor. From celebrating birthdays together to bonding with each other's partners, Saif and Sofa are surely inseparable.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai

Even though his sister Aishwarya has been a superstar, Aditya never tried his luck in acting. However, he ventured into production with Dil Ka Rishta which had his sister Aishwarya, Priyanshu and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

From celebrating festivals together to gracing parties, they have never failed to impress their fans. Ridhimma Kapoor is a jewellery designer by profession and is married to a Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahani.

4. Saqib-Huma Quereshi

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star Huma Qureshi is known to be very close to her actor brother Saqib Saleem, and both have graced a number of events together. The duo also keeps treating fans with their adorable photos on social media. Expressing his love for Huma, Saqib once wrote, "Without you, there would be no me." Apart from working together, they also share an apartment in Mumbai.

5. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar:

Image Source : ANI Farhan and Zoya Akhtar:

Children of the legendary Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar are one of the most talented siblings of Bollywood. The duo has worked together on blockbuster movies like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and 'Luck By Chance'.

6. Arjun Kapoor and his gang of sisters

Image Source : ANI Arjun and his sisters

Arjun Kapoor is one lucky man, given the long list of sisters he has, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor; there is a lot of lady luck on the 'Gunday' actor's side. These siblings never fail to support each other, both emotionally and in their careers too!

7. Salman Khan and Arpita Sharma

Image Source : ANI Salman and Arpita

The 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood has two sisters, Arpita and Alvira, and is known to be very protective of the two. During her marriage to Aayush Sharma in 2014, Arpita termed her brothers, Salman, Arbaz and Sohail, as her 'pillars of strength'. Arpita is also a regular at B-Town parties and gatherings.

8. The Bachchans

Image Source : ANI Bachchan siblings

Abhishek Bachchan and his elder sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda make for a killer duo when they pose for the cameras. Shweta has fondly referred to Abhishek as her 'constant,' while Abhishek, as the doting uncle, never fails to show love to the latter's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Their superstar dad, Amitabh Bachchan, is a regular with pictures of his children and grandchildren.

9. The Kapoor clan

Image Source : ANI Kapoor clan

Considered as the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoor family's present generation of actors include Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and the trio definitely makes up for an enviable sibling gang. From celebrating festivals together to gracing parties, they have never failed to impress their fans. Another sibling of theirs, who is not a part of tinsel town, is Ranbir's real sister Ridhimma Kapoor. A jewelry designer by profession, Ridhimma is known to be very close to her brother.

10. Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anushka and her brother

Karnesh Sharma has ventured into film production with sister Anushka Sharma. They run a production house Clean Slate Production. The brother-sister duo has produced NH10 in 2015 and Phillauri in 2017.