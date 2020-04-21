Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhagyashree shares adorable throwback pics to wish bestie Sheeba on birthday

Actress Bhagyashree on Tuesday took to social media to wish her bestie Sheeba on birthday. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress shared some adorable throwback pics where the wto actresses can be seen having all the fun. Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree wrote, "My spunky, vivacious, fun loving Sheebster, here's wishing you a lifetime of smiles and laughter, health and happiness, & travel n adventure.Happy birthday Love you my bestie".

Take a look:

Meanwhile , Bhagyashree has been sharing several workout videos with her husband Himalaya Dasani amid the coromavirus lockdown.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani's son Abhimanyu Dasani made his Bolywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Bhagyashree recently revealed a secret about him.

She said, “He started cooking as a teenager so he could impress girls.” Bhagyashree spoke about how her son got his first film on his own. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress revealed, "He stood in lines and gave auditions without ever revealing who he is. We only came to know about Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after he'd signed the film.” Abhimanyu tells the reason behind it. In the same interview, he said, “A star kid has a title and nepotism refers to entitlement. I got my first movie at 30 and received none of the attention that many other debutants got.” Abhimanyu made his debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He got the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) award this year for his performance in the film.

