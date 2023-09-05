BFFs Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve enjoy vacation together after Bigg Boss OTT 2| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss has seen iconic friendships during its seasons. The recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw an unshakeable bond between Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. The duo stood by each other through their thick and thin inside the house and promised to maintain their friendship outside the show.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve recently took a vacation together and shared stunning pictures and videos on social media. On Monday, Dhurve dropped multiple photos with her 'mentor' and penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor. She wrote, "A mentor. A teacher. A mother figure. My soulmate. When her vision.. wisdom.. intellect .. intuition read my soul inside out and found the best in me... why would I care what the world thinks. The BOND STRONGER THAN JAMES BOND... POOJA MAAM KO KOI SUNA NAI SAKTA ... BEBIKA KISI KI SUNTI NAI.BEBIKA SIRF POOJA MAAM KI SUNTI HAI."

In the pictures, the BFFs can be seen donning black swimsuits and enjoying an exquisite waterfall.

Take a look:

In another post, Dhurve shared collated her pictures with Pooja Bhatt and shared them as an Instagram reel. Meanwhile, Bhatt also took to her Instagram and shared a video consisting of multiple snippets of them enjoying the waterfall. Sharing the reel video, she wrote, "Back to my reality!"

Watch the video here:

Soon after the duo dropped the pictures and videos, social media users swamped the comment section. While some celebrated their bond, a section of users schooled them for misjudging their co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, including Manisha Rani. One user wrote, " loved you as an actress always …and I loved you as a person in bb house but are a good human being ?…..I mean how could somebody hate such a pure soul …I am talking about Manisha …how could u go wrong in this …seriously disappointed Mam." Another user wrote, "Glad that yll found each other on Bigg Boss. Two queens absolutely will rule the world."

"Pooja ji is still hotter than bebika," wrote the third one.

