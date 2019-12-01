Image Source : TWITTER Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia passes away at 80

Betty Kapadia, Dimple Kapadia's mother and Twinkle Khanna's grandmother passed away at 80 due to respiratory problems, according to a Times of India report. She was admitted at Hinduja Health Care in Khar, Mumbai on November 14 and she was in the ICU.

When Betty Kapadia was hospitalized, rumours flew high that Dimple Kapdia was in the hospital. Such rumours were cleared by the actress herself, "

"I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalised. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes," Dimple was earlier quoted as saying.

Recently, the family celebrated Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday at Lonavala where Twinkle Khanna took to her social media handle and shared a picture from the celebrations. “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”, her caption read.