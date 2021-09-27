Better half of the court: Mahesh Bhupathi says wife Lara Dutta involved in 'Break Point' since day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BHUPATHI Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara Dutta

Tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi says that his wife and actress Lara Dutta has been proactively involved in the making of 'Break Point' - the web series that explores the career and ups and downs between Bhupathi and his former tennis partner Leander Peas. "Lara has been involved since day one, so she is very excited to see it finally come out. The trailers had a great impact and we received so many positive reactions, so fingers crossed," Says Bhupathi.

'Break Point' promises to tell the narrative which will put all speculation to rest with both Leander and Mahesh narrating their side of the story in the most candid, honest and real manner.

When asked about what should be the audience's take-away from the series, Bhupathi says:, "I would like people to appreciate the fact that we were able to achieve what we did. There was a time when things were great between us and there was success and there were times when things were not so great between us and there was still success because of how we were able to put things aside and play and win accolades for the country which I think we are both very proud of."

In the series, ace tennis player Sania Mirza will shed light on what a partnership means to sportspersons. Sania will appear as one of the guests in the web series who will comment on the iconic tennis partnership.

Sania says: "Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it's on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court. Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them so I can tell you."

The series will also give a detailed account of the highly publicised split between the two tennis players.

The seven-episode series is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures. The series will be available on ZEE5 from October 1.