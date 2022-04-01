Best couple poses to copy from Bollywood celebs: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Couple poses to copy from Bollywood celebs

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif mesmerised everyone with their fun-filled wedding festivities. The couple managed to look ethereal in their wedding photos and now as they spend some time together on a vacation, the two continue to give major couple goals. But, they are also an inspiration when it comes to striking couple poses. From looking classy a moment ago to posing with a funny face, the duo for sure knows how to woo the camera. If you're looking for couple poses, here are more Bollywood couples including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora that can give you some inspiration for cosy couple poses and goofy selfies:

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

The duo who is on a vacation to a beachy place took to social media to share some alluring photos. In the sun-kissed selfie, the couple looks away from the camera and yet manages to impress their fans. The other one is a confident pose you can try copying with your beau.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

If you're on a vacation, ask someone to take a photo of you with your partner gazing in a distance just like this pic of Ranbir and Alia. Otherwise, you can wrap your arms around each other and look into each other's eyes.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Casual photos somehow bring out the best in a relationship, just like this casual photo of Malaika and Arjun where the actor hold Malla close and plants a kiss on her forehead. In case, you're the goofy couple, why not pout like these two?

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Clearly one of the most adorable couples of B-town. On a vacation spree, Mira hugs Shahid in this happy looking photo, a perfect click for times when you're wearing your hiking shoes. However, if mainstream posing is not your thing and you crack up every time someone points a camera at you, just make a funny face like them.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

With an infectious smile, Deepika has been ruling hearts and when she stands beside Ranveer, the couple makes a picture-perfect frame. Just like these photos, one a festive click, the other a cosy selfie of the duo. Which of these pose will you choose for your frame?

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

If you're a foodie like Virushka, nibble a piece like Virat and Anushka and don't forget to click a selfie. And when you're done eating, go outside look into each other's eyes and strike a pose with the beautiful sun setting in the backdrop.