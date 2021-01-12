Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYANTHSEEGE, SRK__GALAXY Bengaluru based filmmaker camps outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to pitch his film story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's popularity knows no bounds. Shah Rukh is loved and admired all over the world. He has fans globally. He rose to stardom due to his sheer hard work and dedication towards Indian cinema. From people dreaming of just meeting their favorite King of Bollywood to fans wishing to work with him. In a similar hope, young filmmaker Jayanth Seege who hails from Bengaluru has been camping outside Shah Rukh's residence Mannat.

According to reports, Seege has made multiple attempts to seek an appointment with the actor and continues to do so, until he can finally meet Khan. Seege wants to pitch his story to Shah Rukh Khan and therefore he has been camping outside King Khan's house for the past 3-4 days.

Jayanth in interaction with Humans of Bombay said, "In August, when I came across Shah Rukh Khan's interview where he said that he hadn't signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers. I was like, 'What if I get SRK to act in my movie?' So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK."

After he could not see any fruitful outcome, Seege flew to Mumbai in December 2020 and has been standing outside Mannat since then.

He said, "I come to Mannat at sunrise and stand here till midnight. Even the guards know me very well now–we chit chat everyday! I’d tell them about how I’m a struggling filmmaker, toh ladki toh milne wali hai nahi, at least SRK se ek baar mila do!"

"Eventually, I realised I had to do something atrociously magnanimous like he does in his movies, and here I am. And I’m going to stay put until he signs my movie– after all, ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jaati hai'," Seege added .

Calling his untitled film Project X, Jayant shared his Instagram story on Twitter and wrote, "Friends: New year plans? Me: I am pitching my script to @iamsrk. How? #SRK #PROJECTX #MakeItCount."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has promised his fans to see them on the bring screen this year after his two-year sabbatical from the film arena. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan which will probably release later this year. It is said that the film is scheduled for a Diwali release