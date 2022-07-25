Ben Affleck's photo goes viral, netizens ask are you really sleeping on your honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OLLIELOVE44 Ben Affleck fell asleep on a cruise

Ben Affleck got married to Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez this month. The couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon on a cruise with their respective children. Just a couple of days ago, the newly married couple was spotted kissing in a Paris park. Now, more pictures from their vacation have gone viral and Ben has become food for memes. Confused? A picture of Ben Affleck snoozing with an open mouth on a tourist cruise of the Seine river in Paris is breaking the internet.

In the pictures, Ben Affleck can be seen wearing a blue shirt, white T-shirt and denim, sleeping in a carefree way while soaking the sun on a chair. In the other picture, he is seen all alone on the deck taking a small nap.

As soon as these pictures surfaced on the internet. Netizens were quick to react to it. One user wrote, “He's really living all our best lives”, another user wrote, “He'll always be my Batman, but I'm happy to see him relaxed and in a better place in his life. #BenAffleck”, “How can you b sleeping when you are married to Jennifer Lopez?” asked the third user.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met for the first time on the sets of their film ‘Gigli’ in 2001. The romance between the two bloomed in the same year and they got engaged in the following year. But, due to unfortunate reasons, their wedding got postponed and later in 2004 they called it quits. Both of them got married to different partners and had children with them. But eventually, they got divorced. In 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours again when they were spotted holding hands during a vacation in Montana.

Ben, 49 and Jennifer, 53 surprised their fans earlier this month by sharing that they got married at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. Jennifer revealed in her ‘on the JLo’ newsletter that she is now married to Ben. In the newsletter, she wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” adding that the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.”

