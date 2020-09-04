Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMVIKIPEDIA Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar looks dapper in LEAKED pictures from film sets

Earlier this month, actors Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi flew to UK to begin shooting for their upcoming film Bell Bottom. It is one of the most-awaited films of Akshay in which he will be seen playing one of India’s forgotten heroes. The superstar has already released his look from the film in which he looks dapper in his retro style. Now, more pictures from the shoot have gone viral on the internet. Akshay has been shooting in Scotland for Bell Bottom and pictures from the sets have broken the internet.

In one of the pictures, Akshay can be seen donning a dark blue blazer with brown pants looking dashing. The actor sports a mustache that adds oomph to his look. In another picture, Akshay can be seen stepping out of a truck, dressed like perfection. Check out the pictures here-

My most awaited film of AK



Stylized action thriller



Retro 80's style actioner#BellBottom 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/XKwER4oZBm — AK's Gladiator (@RebelAkshayFan1) September 3, 2020

Something Big Is Coming 😍❤🔥 Want To See Hin As Agent Again After Baby ❤ #AkshayKumar #bellbottom pic.twitter.com/Ri9bihdKRd — ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ 🎭 (@Akkian_paul) September 4, 2020

Mass+Class+Content= 🔥on screen.

"Guarantee Kumar" is all set to roar again with #BellBottom .

Lion of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar is here. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9dPaeEjFSs — APPY💖 (@arppaul) September 4, 2020

After Akshay, leading lady Vaani Kapoor has flown to Scotland to shoot for Bell Bottom. She is thrilled and said she has been waiting to be back on the sets. "It feels surreal that I'm starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the set is a moment I have been dearly waiting for, and I can't wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months, and boarding a flight to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime," Vaani said.

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. It will star Akshay and Vaani Kapoor as its lead pair with Huma and Lara in prominent roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage