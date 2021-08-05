Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar gives sneak peek into Lara Dutta's terrific transformation into Indira Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LARA DUTTA Lara Dutta

Actress Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom was a surprise package for everyone. The actress stunned everyone with her appearance in the trailer and her transformation as the political figure became a topic of discussion. She was almost unrecognisable. Ahead of the film release, Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role in the film took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into the actress' transformation. In the video, Lara can be seen prepping for the role as her MUA team rushes in changing her look with the help of prosthetics and makeup.

"What bringing a character to life looks like… @larabhupathi you’ve nailed it and how in #BellBottom! Catch it on the big screen, also in 3D, on 19th August," he captioned the video.

Lara too shared the video on Instagram, writing, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

Meanwhile, Lara calls it an opportunity of a lifetime to play the late former Prime Minister. At the 'Bell Bottom' trailer launch, she said it was a great responsibility.

"It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right," the 46-year-old actress said.

The film, incidentally, is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

"The film is about a hijack that took place during Mrs Gandhi's tenure," the actress said, describing the outline of the plot.

"Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was extremely centred. It was important therefore to portray her in that way. As a result, a lot of homework and research went into the role. It was an opportunity I am very thankful for," she added.