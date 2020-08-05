Image Source : TWITTER/TAEBOKKIII Beirut Explosion: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and other B'town celebrities shocked and saddened

Many Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port. The massive explosion took place on Tuesday evening around 6.10 p.m. leaving buildings shaking all over the city and causing severe damages and casualties. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged his country's allies to help Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the disaster and declared Wednesday a national mourning day for the victims of the explosions. Taking to social media, various celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy and others reacted to the devastation. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut."

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts."

Swara Bhasker wrote, "Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!"

Mouni Roy tweeted, "What just happened in Lebanon???????????"

Bhumi Pednekar sent in her prayers, "This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating.Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut.We are praying for you 2020 can’t imagine it getting any worse."

