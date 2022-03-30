Before RRR there was rivalry between Jr NTR and Ram Charan in real life, actor admits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Over the multiple multiple reports have claimed that there is a rivalry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. while there hasn't been a public dispute as such, comparisons have often been laid out between the two clans of Tollywood. The same was addressed by Jr NTR in a recent media interaction.

Jr NTR, who is currently basking on the glorious success of 'RRR' in which he essays Komaram Bheem, has opened up about his rivalry with Ram Charan. While Ram Charan and NTR rewrote the meaning of 'bromance' on the sets of 'RRR', they were seen sharing a stronger bond, even during the promotions of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

However, in real life, before the movie 'RRR', there was rivalry between them. Jr NTR, who confessed the same in an interview with the media, had said that it is the movie, which brought the duo together. As both the star actors belong to respective big families in Tollywood, their individual fan bases are always divided, creating an undeclared rivalry between them.

NTR admits that there has been a rival kind of competition between the duo, for more than 30 years now. "The whole scenario has changed, as Charan and I are best friends now", the 'Yamadonga' actor said.

Creating much buzz at the theaters, the movie 'RRR' depicts two historical figures, Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan from the Indian Independence movement. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Talking about the success of the film, RRR has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. The highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the last three days boasts of a powerful star cast including Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

--with IANS inputs