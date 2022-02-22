Bear Grylls' congratulating Ranveer Singh for 'Best Actor' makes fans wonder of 'collaboration'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEAR GRYLLS/RANVEER SINGH Bear Grylls' congratulates Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh bagged Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards for 'Best Actor.' He took home the prestigious award for his acclaimed performances in '83.' A day after winning the DPIFF Award 2022, Ranveer's friends, fans and colleagues from the industry showered love on the star. Joining them, British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls too heaped praises on the actor. Taking to Twitter, Grylls wrote, "Extremely well deserved brother Congrats @RanveerOfficial."

Responding to Grylls, Ranveer commented, "Love you, Bear."

Well, Grylls and Ranveer's exchange of words on Twitter left fans wondering of a collaboration. They were left curious after seeing their tweets, and bombarded the comment section asking if 'the two are working on a project'. "Are you guys doing any show together?" a netizen asked. "Next next guest on Man vs. Wild? another social media user commented.

Reportedly, the two will be sharing screen space in a "big-budget" adventure series, which is likely to be bankrolled by Netflix and will stream on the OTT platform. Prior to Ranveer, Grylls has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn for his show 'Into The Wild'.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for '83', a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan. The film chronicled India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards: Ranveer Singh takes home 'Best Actor' for 83', Kriti Sanon for Mimi

83 has been receiving praise from all sections of the audience and movie critics. The cast's looks are being hailed for looking very similar to the original cricket players. Ranveer particularly is being lauded for slipping into the role of Kapil Dev in looks and mannerisms.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in YRF film Jayeshbhai Jordaar next, followed by Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anniyan remake.