Beach baby Tara Sutaria looks oh-so dreamy in latest picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria looks oh-so dreamy in latest picture

Taking to her social media, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria posted a breathtaking picture in a strap top and long skirt. Tara poses on the beach in the image. In the picture, the actress talks about her 'Early mornings feat.' Tara, who enjoys a massive fan following, is the sensation amongst her contemporaries. She manages to set her social media on fire after posting stunning pictures of herself. She has wowed us with her style and looks every time she updates a picture.

Tara's new post was immediately flooded with compliments from fans. The actress currently has over 6 lacs likes on the post. In her caption, Tara also congratulated her friend Arpita Mehta for launching her coffee table book.

"Early mornings feat. the sand, sun and my dear @arpita__mehta whose beautiful work somehow always manages to make you feel feminine, powerful and more yourself than ever! So happy for the release of your coffee table book, and that I get to be part of it," Tara wrote as part of her caption.

The actress, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in 'Student Of The Year 2'. She was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara now has two films coming up -- "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. While, Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villian" and "Heropanti 2".