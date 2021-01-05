Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Beach-babies Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani are setting bar for 2021 with fashionable bikinis looks

Many Bollywood celebs kickstarted their 2021 on the beach with their favourite destination being 'Maldives'. Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani have already set the bar for 2021 swimwear style with their beach looks. Making us all jealous with their perfect beach bodies, the actresses manage to lit Instagram with their stunning and the most fashionable bikinis looks.

Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani lives out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini. In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of a water body holding what appears to be an oar in her hand. She perfectly accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actress captioned the post: "Aquaman feels."

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday recently returned from her Maldives vacations after celebrating New year. She posted an alluring picture of herslef with the caption, "looking on the brighter side #Hello2021"

Take a look at her post:

Tara Sutaria

Actress Tara Sutaria recently shared a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay. The avid social media user, looks every inch gorgeous in the photo. In the Instagram image, she is seen in a white ensemble, walking on a sandy beach and against the backdrop a bright blue sky and water. "When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that's amore," she wrote as the caption.

Kiara Advani

Setting her Instagram on fire with her beach style look, Kiara Advani looked stunning in a printed bikini top and red sarong skirt. With her hair in a monogrammed scarf and white sunglasses on, she looked beautiful.