BB13 fame Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet with sassy Instagram photos, fans say 'freakin hot'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the headlines yet again with her latest Instagram photos. It has been more than four months that the reality show ended, but the craze for this Punjabi diva among the fans refuse to die. Every time she shares a post on social media, fans make her trend worldwide. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo from her latest photoshoot and left the fans swooning. She wrote, "Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will.- Annie Klein...A little glamour, won't harm"

Shehnaaz Gill looked like a glamour doll in the picture, flaunting an intense expression. Dressed in a black outfit, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' paired her killer black look with silver jewelry, and wavy curls. Fans are in awe of her transformation.

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photo here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet with sassy Instagram photos

Shehnaaz has lost weight after her appearance in reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her fans are loving her new avatar and can't have enough of her. Her transformation has left many eyes popping out. Soon after she shared her pictures on Instagram, netizens flooded social media with compliments. One Twitter user wrote, "OMG SHE IS SO FREAKIN HOTTTTTTT...INDEED A WORK OF ART!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Another said, "I'll file a case against her this is not done... How can she look so freaken hottt and sexyyyy."

Check out fans' reactions here-

She issssss sooooo freaken hot PLEASEEEEEEEEEE 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 I AM IN LOVE !! PLEASE 🤤😍 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/yI2FwKcIWy — Razia #DilKoKaraarAaya (@SidKiDuniyaa) July 21, 2020

"Every single day counts , use it effectively ! "@ishehnaaz_gill worked hard for this body transformation even in this lockdown & look at the glamour she is putting up in social media 🔥🔥



This to This#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/EX3ScKO6ej — 🄰🅂🄷🄸🅂🄷 (@Asish_x) July 21, 2020

OMG SHE IS SO FREAKIN HOTTTTTTT😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥵🥵🥵🥵@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill

INDEED A WORK OF ART!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I CAN'T WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK🥵🤤 pic.twitter.com/tM9ppkDKIZ — 𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒊♡ (@Anviiii_) July 21, 2020

I have no words left 😍😍😍🔥🔥@ishehnaaz_gill this Kala Kala Kala Kala is suiting you the most!🤤



Link https://t.co/Ir0mqQ1HYo

Like/Comment 😍#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/LRSfTd4QvS — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC #KurtaPajama (@ShehnaazShineFC) July 21, 2020

I am literally out of words right now. She is looking breathtaking beautiful, elegant and hot.



She defines Beauty ❤️



A quick edit on these beautiful pictures. Btw you all can use this as header if you want 😬#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill 🤤🙈 pic.twitter.com/YrZ2gb97K0 — 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐊𝐀𝐍 (@TheBitchyAss) July 21, 2020

Yeeee bhabhi baar baar mujhe baby bolne pe majboor kardeti Hain😭😭😭😭

I'll file a case against her this is not done... How can she look so freaken hottt and sexyyyy🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😤#ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Hsj3RHtuyV — 𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍_𝐊𝐊🔥 (@KK_KARAN15) July 21, 2020

Cute + Hot = 🔥🔥

...blessed our screen in morning 😍😍

You are sooo hot....#ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/0htwdqbLAe — 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐢♕ (@__Lil_Cutie) July 21, 2020

On 17th July, Shehnaaz treated fans with her latest song Kurta Pajama sung by Tony Kakkar. The song has been ruling the charts on YouTube as well as social media. In just five days, it has garnered more than 21 million views. A BTS video of the song has also gone viral on the internet in which the singer-actress is seen learning to ace the signature steps of Kurta Pajama song. Check out the video here-

pic.twitter.com/VvDWui9x7A



BTS video for #KurtaPajama



Keep streaming.... 11am tak 17M complete karna ha — Harshit ™ (@harsh_offical_) July 20, 2020

Watch the original song here-

