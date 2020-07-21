BB13 fame Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet with sassy Instagram photos, fans say 'freakin hot'

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the headlines yet again with her latest Instagram photos. Talking to Instagram, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' shared a breathtaking photo from her latest photoshoot and left the fans swooning.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2020 13:51 IST
Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet with sassy Instagram photos
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the headlines yet again with her latest Instagram photos. It has been more than four months that the reality show ended, but the craze for this Punjabi diva among the fans refuse to die. Every time she shares a post on social media, fans make her trend worldwide. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo from her latest photoshoot and left the fans swooning. She wrote, "Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will.- Annie Klein...A little glamour, won't harm"

Shehnaaz Gill looked like a glamour doll in the picture, flaunting an intense expression. Dressed in a black outfit, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' paired her killer black look with silver jewelry, and wavy curls. Fans are in awe of her transformation.

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photo here-

India Tv - Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet with sassy Instagram photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz has lost weight after her appearance in reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her fans are loving her new avatar and can't have enough of her. Her transformation has left many eyes popping out. Soon after she shared her pictures on Instagram, netizens flooded social media with compliments. One Twitter user wrote, "OMG SHE IS SO FREAKIN HOTTTTTTT...INDEED A WORK OF ART!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Another said, "I'll file a case against her this is not done... How can she look so freaken hottt and sexyyyy."

Check out fans' reactions here-

On 17th July, Shehnaaz treated fans with her latest song Kurta Pajama sung by Tony Kakkar. The song has been ruling the charts on YouTube as well as social media. In just five days, it has garnered more than 21 million views. A BTS video of the song has also gone viral on the internet in which the singer-actress is seen learning to ace the signature steps of Kurta Pajama song. Check out the video here-

Watch the original song here-

 

