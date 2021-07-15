BARC TRP report Week 27: Anupamaa continues to lead, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in top 5

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZISSHH Anupamaa continues to lead, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in top 5 of TRP report

The BARC TRP report of Week 27 shows many serials making a comeback in the top spots. While actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Panday's Star Plus show Anupamaa continued its winning streak, Kartik-Naira's chemistry managed to win the hearts yet again as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai returned to the list of top 5 shows in Week 27. Talking about the channels, Star Plus has been on top for months with shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and others keeping the viewers hooked to their TV screens.

From Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, know which of your favourite TV serials made it to the Top 5 of the BARC TRP list in Week 27.

Anupamaa

Women empowerment has always been a subject much admired by the viewers. Rupali Ganguly's stellar performance as Anupamaa has inspired many women out there to stand on their own feet. The show earned 7705 impressions in week 27 and tops the TRP charts. With Kavya and Vanraj's wedding and all the drama about dividng house budget, the viewers have been all praise for the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the top 5 since the beginning. Sai and Virat aka Ayesh and Neil's chemistry has been tugging at the fans' heartstrings and how. The show earned 7655 impressions this week.

Imlie

In the 27th week of 2021, TV serial Imlie earned 7024 impressions and grabbed third place in the TRP list. The serial has been a constant in the list and making sure to hold the viewers' attention with its drama and new twists. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the longest running TV shows in India, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai still manages to make viewers swoon over Naira and Kartik's chemistry. Currently, the track is about Sirat and Ranveer's wedding. Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik have been doing a great job of making fans love the show. It earned 5467 impressions.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Earning 5356 impressions, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 grabbed the fifth place on the TRP list. The show tells the story of a young girl Gehna who works as domestic help for the Desai family. Circumstances change when Anant is asked to marry Gehna to save her dignity while he has promised marriage to Radhika. It stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar