Bappi Lahiri shares health update after rumours of him losing his voice goes viral, calls it 'disheartening'

Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri shared an update regarding his health on social media. It all happened when rumours revolving around his ill-health went viral on on the internet. It claimed that the 68-year-old singer has lost his voice. Denying these reports, the veteran singer wrote that he is "disheartened" after hearing the rumours and is "doing well." Bappi Lahiri shared a post on Instagram on Sunday evening that read, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."

The post was captioned with a hashtag saying, "#falsereporting." The same caught the attention of not just his fans who prayed for his good health but also singer Shaan. He slammed all those spreading false information and wrote in the comments section, "It’s really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don’t know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion."



The senior singer tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. However, a report in MidDay stated that he is still plagued with health issues.

The report stated, "The singer has been confined to a wheelchair, and a lift has been installed at his Juhu bungalow for his easy mobility. Visitors who met Bappida after his discharge have found him uncharacteristically low. Recently, he has not been talking. This has left many wondering whether he will be able to return to singing."

On the work front, Bappi Lahiri is counted amongst one of the popular singers of the late1970s-80s era. He has given his voice to hit songs of films like-- Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

His last Bollywood song was Baaghi 3's track titled Bhankas starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

