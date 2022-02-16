Bappi Lahiri's last photo on Instagram just 2 days before his death is a priceless memory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri

Highlights Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital from past month

H was discharged on Monday but his health deteriorated

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Wednesday. He was 69. Just two days before his death, the legendary musician shared a priceless memory. It was a throwback photo of him from his younger days. contrary to his usual gold-laden avatar, he is seen sitting with statement glasses peering at a distance.

"Old is always gold," he wrote as the caption.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. He shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for "Disco Dancer" and the song 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja...", and later the superhit music for "Zakhmee", "Lahu Ke Do Rang".

His last Bollywood song was “Bhankas” for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".