Bangladesh Government cancels Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka to save dollars

The Bangladesh Government has created a buzz on social media after they denied Nora Fatehi to perform in Dhaka. According to a notice issued by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday, Nora, the dancing diva in the Indian film industry, wasn’t granted permission “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves”, the notice read.

Bangladesh has recently adopted austerity measures and the cancellation of Nora's performance is part of that effort to ‘save dollars’.

The ministry referred to the central bank’s restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves in the country. The country's forex reserves have slipped to $36.33 billion since October 12 from $46.13 billion a year earlier. As per reports, the current funds are only enough to cover roughly four months of imports. As a result, the administration is disallowing many activities that involve payment in foreign currency. Nora's performance fell in that category.

The International Monetary Fund is preparing to send its first negotiation mission to Bangladesh later this month to open talks with the government on loans the country has sought, according to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF. The reserves “are still at a comfortable level, but the direction has been going down,” she said at a media briefing on Oct. 13. The IMF is discussing an economic program that will “contain measures to stabilize the economy and to avoid a further downturn in the economy”.

Nora Fatehi who is a much-loved artist in the country was all set to perform in Dhaka but unfortunately, it seems the people of Dhaka will have to wait until the financial situation is not under the control of the country. The mesmerizing dancer has given us some amazing items numbers like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Nach meri Raani' and many more. Nora, who comes from a Moroccan-Canadian family, has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She made her on-screen debut in 2014 with the Hindi film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'.

