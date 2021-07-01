Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVIKA GOR Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor signed eight films on her birthday, calls it 'true privilege'

Actress Avika Gor who celebrated her birthday on June 30 announced that she signed eight films on her special day. She also said that it has been a privilege. Although she did not divulge details, Avika claims these eight films are in different languages, too.

"Eight movie announcements in a day are absolutely maddening and unbelievable stuff and that too in different languages. I am blessed and can't thank the universe enough for bringing all this to me. It's a birthday I will never forget and one of the greatest days of my life. It also comes with huge responsibilities and challenges," said Avika.

"But I am up for it. A huge thank you to all my fans for all the wishes and prayers. It's just because of them, it's all happening. Let's get vaccinated and stay safe. The pandemic is not over yet and let's be accountable for one another," she added.

Avika also claims "most of the roles are extremely challenging".

"The producers trusting me makes me want to work harder and do everything thing I can to make every project a success. Most of the roles are extremely challenging and I can't wait for the release of these movies so that all the people who have always loved me can watch me perform," she declared.

Avika's boyfriend Milind Chandwani wished her in the most adorable way. Milind penned a heartfelt birthday note for her, where he expressed his love and wrote volumes about her good nature. Milind wrote, “Hey beautiful, I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You're so passionate about your work. I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is "I don't believe in soulmates, but.... Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar..." You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I'll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you've got mine."

"Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a "Real Hero" on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I'm often identified by your name ( Avika Gor's boyfriend ) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud. I feel proud of you and proud of being with you. So, clearly, I'm glad that you were born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday once again, my love", he added.

Take a look:

Also read: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor receives sweetest birthday wish from boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Talking about Avika Gor, she rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Balika Vadhu. She has been seen in many music videos and reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

-with IANS inputs