Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her exotic sari avatar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a string of photographs looking stunning and "sexy" in an exquisite white sequinned sari. Bhumi, who is currently busy promoting her next "Pati Patni Aur Woh", took to Instagram to share her "desi" avatar. In the image, the "Bala" actress is seen wearing a plunging neckline blouse paired with a white sari.

She captioned the image in Hindi: "Just a sexy naari wearing a sexy sari!" The photograph currently has over 2,96,768 likes on Instagram. Have a look at the same here:

Talking about the professional front, she will next be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" also starring Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. It is directed Mudassar Aziz. The film is a remake of the 1978 comedy directed by BR Chopra. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

The new version of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is set to release on December 6. Have a look at the trailer here:

Here next release, however, is Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. Check out the trailer here:

