Badshah admits being clinically depressed, reveals suffering from anxiety & sleep apnea

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH Badshah

After India's Got Talent 9, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah have reunited for the former's talk show, 'Shape of You'. In a candid conversation, the singer-musician opened up about his mental health journey and the 'darkest times' of his life on a recent episode of Shilpa Shetty’s show. Badshah revealed suffering from depression, anxiety and sleep apnea. Also, he spilled his fitness secrets and addressed a few widely known fitness and mental health myths.

Badshah said that to maintain his mental health, one has to be selfish. "Mental fitness is my priority in life. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder so I know that I can’t go there again. And to not go there again, you have to be selfish in a good way."

"You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure. We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it," he added. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill slams troll criticising her for dancing at party months after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Badshah also shared that he suffers from sleep apnea, which got worse at one point and required him to work on his physical health. "As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea. That got more intense with time, and it is dangerous. For people who do not know, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, now it is not there."

Shilpa Shetty breaks glass bottle on Rohit Shetty's arm, warns 'panga nahin lene ka'

Also, he said that his journey to lose weight started because he works in a profession where he has to perform on stage for at least 120 minutes, at a time. "It’s more about being healthy. There were a few important reasons for me to lose weight. My job requires me to perform on stage for at least 120 minutes, I have to be active, that is a reason." Take a look