Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Aakanksha Singh to play Ajay Devgn's wife in 'MayDay'

Aakanksha Singh to play Ajay Devgn's wife in 'MayDay'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Aakanksha Singh will play Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife in the upcoming film MayDay. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rakul Preet Singh. The actress said that it is like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film.

"It's like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It's actually happening! It's an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it," said Aakanksha.

The actress who has worked in television shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. And starred in a couple of South films, including the hit Kannada film Pailwaan starring Sudeep. She has joined the team yesterday for the shoot.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Aakanksha wrote, "Honoured and excited to be sharing the screen with @ajaydevgn sir and @amitabhbachchan sir .. some one pinch me please #grateful #blessed #mayday #ajaydevgn #ajaydevgnffilms #amitabhbachchan."

Meanwhile, the shoot commenced recently, and Ajay had shared on Twitter: "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."

The star cast will be shooting in Hyderabad. Mayday is being dubbed as "a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama". It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. The star cast also includes Band Baaja Baarat actress Angira Dhar.

On a related note, Big B and Ajay have worked together in "Major Sahab", "Khakee", "Satyagraha", and "Hindustan Ki Kasam", and this new film, which belongs to the drama genre.