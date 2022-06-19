Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar begins pre-production on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's actioner

Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and is set for a 2023 release in cinema halls. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2022 22:43 IST
Bollywood
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIABBASZAFAR

Ali Abbas Zafar begins pre-production on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's action film

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Sunday said he has started the pre-production work on his upcoming film "BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan", starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The movie, which will kickstart an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", which was directed by David Dhawan.

 

Zafar, known for "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", took to Instagram to share an update with fans and followers. "Preproduction Diaries #BMCM (sic)," the filmmaker, who has also written the script of the movie, captioned his photo. "BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan" will be released on Christmas 2023 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films. Zafar, who made his OTT directorial debut with Prime Video series "Tandav" in 2021, also has an action film with Shahid Kapoor up for release.

