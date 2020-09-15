Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJ MCLEAN Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to discuss mental health, life in podcast

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his Dancing With The Stars partner Cheryl Burke will launch a new podcast where they will talk about participating in the dance-based show, as well as life and mental health. On their new podcast, "Pretty Messed Up", McLean and Burke will discuss love, ups and downs, friends as well as mental health, alongside their fellow host Rene Elizondo Jr.

The idea to start "Pretty Messed Up" was born after a Zoom call earlier this summer. McLean and Burke met in Germany over 20 years ago and have been friends since.

"Pretty Messed Up is about really getting to know who we are behind the glitz and glam, behind the ABC family oriented type show where I'm heavily edited," Burke told people.com.

"With this podcast, it's going to be so nice to just be who I am. I'm sure fans have definitely seen a little bit of this, a little bit of that or maybe read my book ... but now you're really going to see me.

"What you see is what you get with me. Whether you like it or not, that's who I am. I'm like an open book. I cannot lie. I cannot not talk," she added.

McLean shared that a lot has been said about him and the journey through recovery and sobriety, his ups and downs, his highs and lows, but there's "still so much left that not a lot of people know about. I've compared myself to an onion — there are a lot more layers to me than anyone really knows about".

"My goal is, if I can help another person out there or inspire to help them feel comfortable to be themselves and to be raw, real and exposed, then I've done my job. You're going to hear from me, pretty much me walking around in my birthday suit level of honesty," McLean said.

