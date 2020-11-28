Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar plays gangster, Kriti Sanon turns journalist

Actor Arshad Warsi has come on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", the makers announced on Saturday. The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. In the film, Akshay's look will be high on prosthetics. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend. The film also features actor Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director. "The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay’s comic timing and they narrowed down on Arshad who, over the years, has aced this space.

"It’s a first time pairing for the actors. His (Arshad) track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look," the makers said in a statement.

Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4", will direct the movie. The Sajid Nadiadwala production will begin shoot from January in Jaisalmer and continue till March. The entire team will be staying at Suryagarh Hotel together, and some indoor sequences will be shot at the luxurious hotel. There are some elaborate action scenes for which teams from across the country will join the crew.

The filmmakers has also formed a special team, including doctors from Mumbai, to ensure that all Covid safety protocols are enforced on the set.

"The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs issues by the government to ensure a 'no-contact set' to be created. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test around December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Two doctors will fly with the crew from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and will be stationed at the shooting location. Special medical rooms will be set up in Jaisalmer and each and every location will be sanitised a day prior to the shoot," added the source.

On a related note, Arshad Warsi is currently awaiting the release of "Durgamati", which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. It will stream worldwide from December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

(With agency inputs)