Amitabh's bungalow Jalsa declared containment zone; BMC sanitises buildings

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa has been declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after he and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The Bachchans’ residence in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone with officials increasing security outside the residence. Notably, civic body officials carried out full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises and put a banner outside ‘Jalsa’ to define his residence as one of the hotspots in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the Nanavati Hospital, where Big B and his son Abhishek are undergoing treatment for highly contagious coronavirus.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said that some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West) ever since Bachchans were admitted to hospital.

“We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble,” Santacruz police station’s senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told the news agency.

The Badla actor on Saturday had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” he had tweeted.

On Sunday, India registered a record increase in coronavirus cases, taking its total number to nearly 850,000 and forcing authorities to reimpose partial lockdown in some densely populated areas of the country.

