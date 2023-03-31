Baby on board! Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth announce pregnancy with adorable photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHITA DUTTA Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood soon. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to share the happy news. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach. We can see Vatsal kissing Ishita's baby bump. "Baby on Board," Ishita captioned the post. Fans and film industry members were ecstatic to know about Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy.

As soon as the post went viral, couple's fans and friends showered love. "Mubarak ho mere bhai," actor Shaheer Sheikh commented. "Wohoooooooooooo..congratulations," actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented. "Congratulations u guys," added Kishwer Merchant,

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

For unversed, Ishita and Vatsal first met on the sets of TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar and they started seeing each other. They kept their engagement and marriage under wraps. Talking about it in an interview, Ishita said, "Our engagement and wedding were planned earlier, but we decided not to talk about it. For me, the only thing that mattered was getting married in the presence of my family and very close friends. We did not want a big fat wedding.''

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta impressed everyone with her performance in Drishyam, which was released in 2015. She reprised her role in Drishyam 2, which has emerged as one of Bollywood's most successful films this year. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the Hindi movie franchise is based on Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie series Drishyam (2013) and its 2021 sequel. Drishyam 2 takes forward the story of Vijay Salgoankar (Ajay Devgn) and his family -- wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav).

The actress has also been a part of several TV shows, like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepanah Pyaar and Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani.

