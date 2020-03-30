'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, after testing COVID-19 positive for fourth time has this to say to her fans

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has given amazing hits to the industry like 'Baby Doll Main Sone Di,' 'Chittiyan Kalliyan' etc was found coronavirus positive and admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on March 20. She returned to India from London on March 9 and later traveled to Kanpur and Lucknow and also attended a party having a huge gathering. Sadly, despite continuous treatment, the singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive for the fourth time on March 29. Even though her condition is stable, his family is worried if she's responding to the treatment. Well now, the singer has now shared a message for her fans whom she is missing a lot.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her health condition for her fans who have been worried and shared a picture along with a caption that read, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. Miss them!" Have a look:

When the singer came positive again, one of her family members who do not wished to be named said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor confirmed through an Instagram post that she has tested positive for coronavirus. In the post, she had written, "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care,KK."

However, she deleted the same after facing harsh trolling on social media.

Recently, a picture of the singer with Prince Charles went viral on the internet when he was found to be positive. Many Twitter users trolled Kanika Kapoor for risking the lives of other people.

As per reports, three FIRs have been lodged against Kanika who has been booked under IPC Sections 188, 269, and 270 at Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar police station.