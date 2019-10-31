Image Source : TWITTER It's a baby boy for KGF superstar Yash and wife Radhika Pandit

Kannada superstar Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda is on cloud nine as he and his wife Radhika Pandit have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their second child on October 30. Yash and Radhika are already parents to daughter Ayra, who they welcomed ten months ago in December. Now, the little angel is all excited to welcome her little brother home.

Yash announced the arrival of his newborn baby boy in this most unique manner on social media. Sharing an adorable conversation between daughter Arya and the new baby boy, the KGF star wrote, "What she's trying to say is that she's got a new baby brother today. Her happiness is doubled, yaar. Can't wait for these baby conversations. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Will share more news shortly."

As per sources, Radhika was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bangalore, which is where she delivered the baby boy. Radhika made sure to keep her delivery news quiet. Only a few days back, she shared some pics from her baby shower that was hosted for her by close friends.

However, she did not drop a hint about her delivery date.

The couple and their daughter Arya had even posed for an adorable picture on the occasion of Diwali and the focus of Radhika's pregnancy was suddenly shifted from her towards cute Arya.

KGF: Chapter 1 emerged as a huge hit and set several records in the Kannada film industry. This movie took Kannada cinema to the next level and made Yash a national star. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative role.

