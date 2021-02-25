Babil shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, reveals he still sees dad in his dreams

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Babil shares unseen picture of Irrfan Khan, reveals seeing his dad in dreams

It's been ten months since Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode after he lost his battle with cancer last year. It seems difficult for his family and friends to accept the fact that he is not with them in person. On Thursday, Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared an old photo of the late actor. Taking to his Instagram, Babil revealed that he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams.

Irrfan Khan's older son Babil misses him a lot and his Gram post is the proof. Sharing the unseen picture of Irrfan, Babil wrote, "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)."

Take a look at his post here:

Recently, Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar celebrated her birthday. Reminiscing Irrfan's habit of forgetting birthdays Sutapa shared an emotional post. She took to her Facebook account and wrote, "You could never remember birthdays..off-late you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there? You always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays?"

She also shared a rare picture with Irrfan and continued, "attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug," she added.

Meanwhile, the actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body. To pay tribute to his legacy, the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) screened Khan's "Paan Singh Tomar" in Panaji. The screening was attended by Sikdar and son Babil.