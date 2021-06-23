Babil shares pictures of Irrfan Khan, says 'have been working so hard, wish you were here to witness'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Babil shares pictures of father Irrfan Khan

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son keeps sharing old pictures of the actor on his social media. Fans feel connected to Irrfan through Babil's anecdotes about their life. On Wednesday, Babil shares more pictures of the actor from the shoot of his last film Angrezi Medium. The pictures are from behind the scenes as Babil accompanied him to the sets. The first picture shows Irrfan and Angrezi Medium director, Homi Adajania sharing a laugh. The next picture shows him caressing a calf.

The other two pictures show Irrfan and Babil together in different moments. Missing his father, Babil wrote, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Anushka Sharma's produced film Qala. The film features Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role and is a Netflix Original. Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Earlier, Babil had shared a picture on Instagram with his friend and revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film. While he did not reveal details about the film, he shared what he learned. Babil wrote, "I have finished my first shooting schedule. Damn. Also with my childhood best friend bama side. In the process, I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today!"

On a related note, Babil has recently revealed in a nostalgic post that his father Irrfan Khan did not want to belong to this world. "Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead," he had written.

He continued, "My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films."

"In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted," he concluded.