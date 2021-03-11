Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL Babil shares old photo of Irrfan Khan & Tabu; says 'often calm my anxieties by looking at Baba's pictures'

Irrfan Khan's son on Thursday walked down the memory lane as he shared a throwback picture on his Instagram of the late actor with actress Tabu. The picture was from the movie Maqbool, which was released in 2003. Babil also mentioned that the thought of starting his career 8 years early, often frightens him. He further revealed that to calm his anxieties, he often goes through Irrfan's pictures.

He captioned the picture, "I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’. Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened of having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans (sic)."

On a related note, Irrfan and Tabu have worked in various films including, Life of Pi, Guilty, The Namesake, Haider and Maqbool, among others. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Maqbool was adapted from William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. The film also featured Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Babil often shares old pictures of Irrfan and pens heartfelt. Recently, he shared a screenshot of their chat and wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k's sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like "mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath".

Take a look at some old pictures that Babil shared: