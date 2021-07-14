Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BABIL Babil gives a glimpse of lake left by his late father Irrfan Khan: Plan to breed endangered species of fish

Late star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil has shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from the former. The Instagram images show Babil chilling on an inflatable boat at the lake, which is surrounded by hills. "Lake Babil," he captioned the post. When a user asked Babil about where the lake is located, he informed that the lake is left to him by his late father.

"I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here," Babil wrote.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

On Wednesday sharing a video clip of actress Tripti Dimri, his co-star in the upcoming film "Qala". "Trying her best xD. Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words," wrote Babil on Instagram. In the video clip, Tripti is seen walking on snow in the mountains. She is dressed in a red overcoat, a black top, black bottoms, and blue gloves.

Tripti replied to Babil's post: "Hahaha you're the sweetest. Imagine this with *Duniya hasseno ka mela playing in the background (me as Bobby Deol)."

Babil and Tripti's film "Qala" is directed by Anvitaa Dutt, and produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma.