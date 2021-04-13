Baba Sehgal's father dies due to Covid-19; Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das grieve sad demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABA SEHGAL Baba Sehgal's father dies due to Covid-19; Abhishek Bachchan, Vir Das grieve the sad demise

Popular India rapper and singer Baba Sehgal's father passed away on Tuesday morning. He was suffering from the COVID-19 virus. The rapper took to his Instagram and shared the news with his well-wishers and fans. Sharing a few pictures with his father he wrote, "Dad left us today early morning. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay safe & blessed."

Manu popular celebrities poured their condolences in the comments section. Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Deepest condolences. Prayers." Gulshan Devaiah said, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss. Vir Das commented, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours." Dishank Arora dropped heart emojis. Many fans also grieved the sad demise and sent their prayers for Baba.

ALSO READ: Veteran actress Tabassum recovers for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital soon

Baba Sehgal in an interview informed that his father's oxygen levels dropped suddenly on Monday morning and he was currently staying with his daughter and brother-in-law in Lucknow and was in isolation for the past eight days. He added that there were no appropriate provisions at the hospital to which his father was taken in an emergency. From non- availability of beds to shortage of oxygen cylinders they had to face a lot of problems.

Earlier, Baba Sehgal had also shared a picture of himself taking a COVID-19 vaccine. "Got myself vaccinated today, Guys !! Have a good day," he captioned the picture.

ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah receive COVID-19 vaccine