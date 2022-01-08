'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye!': Vidyut Jammwal channels his inner Jeetendra to wish fiance Nandita Mahtani; video

Follow us on Image Source : IG/NANDITA MAHTANI, VIDYUT JAMMWAL 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye!': Vidyut Jammwal channels his inner Jeetendra to wish fiance Nandita Mahtani

If you are struggling to make your special someone's birthday special then you should take inspiration from Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal who had a unique way of wishing his lady love Nandita Mahtani on her birthday. The actor left no stone unturned to make his 'Nandi Baby' feel loved. Vidyut took to Instagram, where he used a face mapping application to put his and Nandita's face into veteran stars Jeetendra and Babita's birthday song 'Baar baar yeh din aaye'.

He captioned it: Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa! @nanditamahtani #CountryBoyStyle#bollywood #bollywoodsongs."

Reacting to his post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Ok this is soooo cute." One of the users commented, "This is so cool! Mix of quirk and lots of love... #CoupleGoals."

He also shared another post dedicated to Nandita which was a montage of pictures and videos from their trips together. Sharing the same he wrote, "Happy Birthday ALWAYS...@nanditamahtani #Love #Celebration #BirthdayGirl."

It was in 2021, when Vidyut proposed to his girlfriend Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal. Vidyut posted pictures of them together and wrote, "Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21."

Nandita, on the other hand, said, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21."

Jammwal, who was critically acclaimed for his role in the 2020 action thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz', and Mahtani, who also runs the social network named Playground with actor Dino Morea, had been rumoured to be dating since a long time. The two have never publicly spoken about it. Mahtani, who's Virat Kohli's stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, has previously been linked with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha'.