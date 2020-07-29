Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FIFAFOOZOFFICIAL Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive

Director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday revealed that he and his family have tested positive for coronavirus. He posted the news on Instagram adding that he and his family members are home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma, " SS Rajamouli announced.

SS Rajamouli works primarily in Telugu cinema. He has directed fantasy action films like Magadheera (2009) and Eega (2012) besides the epic blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

On the work front, RRR is Rajamouli's first project since he directed the 2017 superhit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. RRR, which boasts of its pan-India cast ensemble, includes Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film went on floors in November, 2018.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

