Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty turns 39: Fans trend #HappyBirthdayAnushka on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHUL98904914 · Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty turns 39

Actress Anushka Shetty, who gained mass popularity after playing the role of 'Devasena' in the movie 'Baahubali', is celebrating her 39th birthday today. On this special occasion, there is a wave of wishes and blessings on social media. Anushka's fans are sharing her pictures, edited videos and graphics to wish her a happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayAnushka has been trending on Twitter since morning.

There is no denying that Anushka Shetty is one of the most successful actresses of the South, but the role of Devasena played by her in the movie 'Bahubali' gave her worldwide recognition. The film had also starred Prabhas, Rana Dagubbati and Tamannaah Bhatia. Recently, Anushka appeared in the movie 'Nishabdam' opposite R Madhavan, which released on a digital platform. The film received a mixed response from the audience but fans were in awe of Anushka's screen presence.

Wishing their favorite actress, one Twitter user wrote, "Wishing the gorgeous and sweetest @MsAnushkaShetty a Super Duper happy birthday..All the Best For Your Future Projects .Have a Great Year Ahead." another wrote, "There is one word BEAUTIFUL and then you have Anushka Shetty.... Someone who redefines the word BEAUTIFUL for me... Wishing Anushka Shetty a very happy birthday.. Fan Forever." Check out the reactions here-

There is one word BEAUTIFUL and then you have Anushka Shetty.... Someone who redefines the word BEAUTIFUL for me...



Wishing Anushka Shetty a very happy birthday.. Fan Forever... Wish to see her in Adipurush opposite Prabhas #HBDAnushkaShetty #HappyBirthdayAnushka pic.twitter.com/6U4NX8s65w — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 7, 2020

Happy Birthday powerhouse ❣️

.@MsAnushkaShetty 💥 Bestest in current generation , no arguements & debate 💯 ! Stay safe Dolluuuhhh 😍#HappyBirthdayAnushka #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/moetrujXgx — Anushka Shetty (@iam_safikur) November 7, 2020

Happy birthday To Beautiful, gorgeous and very talented actress @MsAnushkaShetty 🍰🍰🍰🎂🎂

God bless you stay blessed

🎉🎉#HappyBirthdayAnushka 🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/0Dwq8XpAYm — Raghav (@raghav_patil19) November 7, 2020

#HappyBirthdayAnushka @MsAnushkaShetty please be the way you're.. always sweety.. may you have everything in your life.. and happy always❤❤❤.. the world need hearts more like your..sending lot's of love and everything❤❤❤andd I love you..always❤ #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/3bMbSaXqcG — Chinnu (@Mad9Me) November 6, 2020

I love you sweetyyy♥️♥️

"Andamee asuya padela vuntav"- perfect sentence to you.#happybirthdayanushka pic.twitter.com/1nyR0JfikU — Jaya Krishna (@Kannayyaaaa) November 7, 2020

Wishing the gorgeous and sweetest @MsAnushkaShetty ❤a Super Duper happy birthday 🥳🤗



All the Best For Your Future Projects .Have a Great Year Ahead💥❤

Wishes from @Suriya_offl ❤ Fans#HBDAnushkaShetty #HappyBirthdayAnushka #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/aukXX3DgLi — Mahendra (@Ajith_suriya_) November 7, 2020

Before the release of her last film Nishabdam, Anushka had made her debut on Twitter. Sharing about her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you!"

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

